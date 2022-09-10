Saturday road closures in Coachella Valley due to flooding

Many parts of the Coachella Valley still feel the impacts of Friday's heavy rain, with several road closures.

West Valley road closures:

North Indian Canyon has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue

One lane of westbound Vista Chino is closed between Palm Springs and Cathedral City

East Valley closures:

Avenue 66 from Van Buren Street to Jackson Street is closed

Jackson Street from Avenue 66 to Avenue 62 is closed

Box Canyon Road is closed from the All American Canal to Interstate 10

