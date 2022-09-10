Skip to Content
Saturday road closures in Coachella Valley due to flooding

Many parts of the Coachella Valley still feel the impacts of Friday's heavy rain, with several road closures.

West Valley road closures:

  • North Indian Canyon has been shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue
  • One lane of westbound Vista Chino is closed between Palm Springs and Cathedral City

East Valley closures:

  • Avenue 66 from Van Buren Street to Jackson Street is closed
  • Jackson Street from Avenue 66 to Avenue 62 is closed
  • Box Canyon Road is closed from the All American Canal to Interstate 10

Stay with News Channel 3 both on the air and online for the latest on road closures due to flooding.

