Gas prices on the rise in Riverside County

Drivers throughout Riverside County are dealing with an uptick in gas prices, with the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline up 11.1 cents in the last week.

The average price per gallon is $5.23 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's latest survey of 481 gas stations countywide.

The station with the cheapest gasoline in Riverside County as of today was recorded at $4.59, according to GasBuddy.

