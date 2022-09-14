How to help your neighbors with disabilities in a disaster

Disabilities and special needs can make it harder to prepare for and respond to a disaster. Often, people who live with disabilities and special needs require help and more time when a disaster hits.

Carla Sullivan-Dilley is the president of the local nonprofit Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network. Sullivan told News Channel 3's Marian Bouchot that meeting and discussing with your neighbors is crucial to disaster response.

Sullivan said that way, you can decide how to best prepare and help any neighbor who lives with a disability or special need. Ultimately creating a trusted support network that can save lives. She adds that people in the community are always the true first responders in disasters; you may be the help to those who may need it until help arrives.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security offers tips on how to best help a person depending on the disability or special need they live with. The tips include how to help invdivuals with intellectual disabilities, Alzheimers, and mobility disabilities. Also, for individuals who are blind or deaf.

Watch News Channel 3 at 6 p.m. to hear from Sullivan about in-depth tips on how to best help your neighbors who live with disabilities and special needs.