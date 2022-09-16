First pediatric case of monkeypox in Riverside County; child is younger than 10 years old

A child from western Riverside County is the first pediatric case of monkeypox in the county, according to local health officials. The child, who is less than 10 years old, did not require hospitalization and is recovering at home.

Riverside University Health System-Public Health officials were notified about the preliminary positive test result and are still trying to determine the source of the infection.

“This case reminds everyone that MPX can impact anyone, regarding of age, gender, or sexual orientation,” Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County, said.

There have been about 256 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Riverside County, the majority coming from Coachella Valley. Palm Springs has the largest number of cases, with 123 total.

Fill Out Riverside County's Monkeypox Vaccine Interest Form Here

Health officials say there are several ways to protect yourself from monkeypox, including:

Avoiding close contact with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

Practicing good hand hygiene

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. Rash should always be well covered until completely healed.

News Channel 3 has reached out to County Health officials for more information on this first pediatric case of monkeypox. Hear from pediatric experts on News Channel 3 at 4:00, 5:00, and 6:00 tonight.

https://app.powerbigov.us/view?r=eyJrIjoiOGUwNjc3MWYtNDdiOC00MzVlLWExMjUtMmZlNDM4YzI0OGJlIiwidCI6ImI3MTVhYWNhLTk2OGYtNDcxOS1iYjA0LWVkMzE3MGUwOGE2OSJ9

Resources

There are a number of ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including:

Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus

Avoiding close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

Practicing good hand hygiene

People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. Rash should always be well covered until completely healed.

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

Avoiding contact with infected animals

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, resulting from infectious rashes and scabs, though respiratory secretions and bodily fluids exchanged during extended physical episodes, such as sexual intercourse, can also lead to transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever and fatigue. There is no specific treatment. People who have been infected with smallpox, or have been vaccinated for it, may have immunity to monkeypox.

People with symptoms are urged to visit a medical provider, cover the rash area with clothing, wear a mask and avoid close or skin-to-skin contact with others.

The CDC particularly recommends those steps for people who recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported or who have had contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox case.

A full list of countries that have confirmed monkeypox cases is available at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/alert/monkeypox.

A state-by-state tally of cases is available at www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html.

Link: CDC’s tips for preventing exposure to Monkeypox.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.