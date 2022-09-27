SoCal Planned Parenthood hosts ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally to guarantee abortion rights in state constitution

Several Coachella Valley leaders will be gathering in Palm Desert Tuesday for a Bans Off Our Bodies rally in support of Proposition 1 to ensure abortion rights are protected in California’s state constitution.

The event is hosted by Palm Springs Councilmember Christy Holstege, along with Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest.

Local leaders in attendance include Palm Desert Councilmember Megan Beaman Jacinto, Coachella Councilmember Denise Delgado, Palm Springs Councilmember Grace Garner, Palm Desert Councilmember Karina Quintanilla, and Desert Community College District Board of Trustees Member Joel Kinnamon.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear from rally goers and why they want Proposition 1 approved.

California – Proposition 1

By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Proposition 1 asks voters whether to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution.

A “yes” vote would amend the California Constitution to say that the “state shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.”

A “no” vote would keep the state constitution as is — but abortion rights would remain protected under state law, according to the California Legislative Analyst’s Office.

Currently, the state constitution guarantees a right to privacy, which the California Supreme Court has ruled includes the right to have an abortion.

In May, following the leak of the US Supreme Court’s draft opinion, California Democratic leaders Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and state Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said in a statement that they would propose an amendment “so that there is no doubt as to the right to abortion in this state.”

The Democratic-controlled state legislature in June approved putting the amendment on the November ballot.

“Proposition 1 ensures that no matter what the future legislature looks like, what the future governor looks like, that people in California have a constitutional protection that explicitly ensures the state won’t interfere with their right to reproductive freedom,” Jodi Hicks, the head of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California and co-chair of the Yes on Prop 1 campaign, told CNN.

The California Family Council said the proposed amendment is an “extreme and costly proposal that does nothing to advance women’s health.” And the California Catholic Conference, which opposes Proposition 1, called it a “misleading ballot measure that allows unlimited late-term abortions — for any reason, at any time, even moments before birth, paid for by tax dollars.”

The Yes on Prop 1 campaign said the proposal would not change “existing state constitutional protections and law, which provide for the right to choose an abortion prior to viability or to protect the pregnant person’s life or health.”

If adopted, the measure would go into effect the fifth day after the vote is certified.