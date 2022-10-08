Desert Cancer Foundation hosts 16th Annual Paint El Paseo Pink

Desert Cancer Foundation is presenting the 16th Annual Paint El Paseo Pink walk, on Saturday, Oct. 8, with Pink Diamond Sponsor Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center.

Paint El Paseo Pink takes place in October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Community members gather to support individuals currently undergoing care, honor the brave cancer survivors, and remember loved ones whose journeys were cut short.

Proceeds from the walk will give financial support to Coachella Valley residents with their treatment for all cancer types.

A brief ceremony will begin at 7:30 a.m. at The Gardens on El Paseo with photo opportunities and welcoming remarks from event co-chairs, sponsors, and the city of Palm Desert.

Jo Hillyard is the Grand Marshall for this year’s Paint El Paseo Pink. Hillyard founded the 3D Access Fund at Eisenhower Health, which pays for 3D Mammograms for all women whose insurance does not cover it.

The walk starts at 8 a.m. and is about a two-mile round trip. El Paseo will be closed to vehicles from Portola to Highway 74, from 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

Each year, PEPP is supported by about 1,800 attendees, with participants of all ages, and includes many four-legged fur babies.

https://youtu.be/jKXyfwUQR8A

“Paint El Paseo Pink is such an inspirational event, and we are truly grateful to have so many participants, sponsors, and community supporters partake in it. The goal is to raise cancer awareness and funds for our program; both critical and ongoing needs in our community,” said DCF Executive Director Eevet Edens.

Desert Cancer Foundation has been serving the local community for over 27 years. It remains dedicated to paying for cancer care for valley residents who need financial assistance with cancer care and treatment.

To donate to the cause, click HERE.