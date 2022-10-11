Desert Hot Springs to spend $500,000 for neighborhood and business beautification programs

Desert Hot Springs City Council has unanimously approved spending $500,000 to beautify its neighborhoods and local businesses.

DHS Mayor Scott Matas and councilman Roger Nuñez are leading the Desert Hot Springs Beautification Committee, which will be in charge of the beautification efforts. The funding was approved at the city council meeting on Oct. 4.

The committee will focus on educating local students, cleaning and maintaining neighborhoods, and improving the exterior appearance of local businesses.

Neighborhood improvements include outreach and education for residents and homeowners on the importance of working together to keep the community clean and removing trash, junk, and debris.

The approved funding will be split to help local businesses and neighborhoods equally:

$250,000 will be used to fund neighborhood stabilization in residential zones

$250,000 to complete exterior appearance improvements for qualifying small businesses in commercial zones

According to the City of DHS, funding for these programs is available using the American Rescue Plan Act Funds, which has a balance of $4,984,573.

Housing Authority funds may be used for the program for certain eligible expenditures. The Housing Authority Fund currently has a balance of $1,483,833.

