Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 10:44 AM

Desert Hot Springs to spend $500,000 for neighborhood and business beautification programs

City of Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs City Council has unanimously approved spending $500,000 to beautify its neighborhoods and local businesses.

DHS Mayor Scott Matas and councilman Roger Nuñez are leading the Desert Hot Springs Beautification Committee, which will be in charge of the beautification efforts. The funding was approved at the city council meeting on Oct. 4.

The committee will focus on educating local students, cleaning and maintaining neighborhoods, and improving the exterior appearance of local businesses.

Neighborhood improvements include outreach and education for residents and homeowners on the importance of working together to keep the community clean and removing trash, junk, and debris.

The approved funding will be split to help local businesses and neighborhoods equally:

  • $250,000 will be used to fund neighborhood stabilization in residential zones
  • $250,000 to complete exterior appearance improvements for qualifying small businesses in commercial zones

According to the City of DHS, funding for these programs is available using the American Rescue Plan Act Funds, which has a balance of $4,984,573.

Housing Authority funds may be used for the program for certain eligible expenditures. The Housing Authority Fund currently has a balance of $1,483,833.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear from the Mayor of DHS and how he plans to implement beautification efforts in the city.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content