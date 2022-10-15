Local nonprofit ACT for Multiple Sclerosis hosts free Wellness Weekend

Local non-profit ACT for Multiple Sclerosis is holding a free Wellness Weekend Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for local residents and their families living with multiple sclerosis at The Living Desert.

“This weekend is all about empowering our clients to take charge of their lives,” said board president and Wellness event chair Anne Pope.

The event is at The Living Desert. Seating is limited, so anyone who wants to attend must RSVP to the ACT for MS office at 760-773-9806.

Workshops include adaptive yoga, chair massages, strength training, mindful meditation, therapies that deal with depression, nutrition, and a panel of physicians and neurologists will speak on the latest medical developments including stem cell research.

ACT for MS provides free services to Coachella Valley residents diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. For information and to donate, please call 760-773-9806 or visit ACTforMS.org.