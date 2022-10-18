Family of pregnant 18-year-old killed in Indio crash protest probation of charged suspect

The family of the pregnant 18-year-old killed in a hit-and-run car crash is fighting for justice more than year after her death. More than 30 friends and family gathered outside the courthouse in Indio protesting the probation of the charged suspect.

Debbie Nelson was killed in a single-vehicle crash in which the driver fled the scene. She was eight weeks pregnant at the time of the crash.

Nelson's family and friends spent Tuesday morning outside Larson Justice Center protesting the probation of 21-year-old Damian Antonio Flores, who Indio police identified as the driver. They planned the protest to happen before Flores' probation hearing Tuesday. However, the hearing was continued and set for November 10th.

Nelson's mother, Darla Garcia, is asking the court to not give Flores probation.

"I love you my beautiful princess. I miss her so much. And I'm gonna keep fighting for you. I'm gonna keep fighting. Justice will be served. Justice will be served my beautiful baby," said Garcia.

The crash happened on March 9, 2021. Police said Flores was driving a Dodge Dart that crashed into a power pole in front of the Winchell's Donuts store on Monroe Street, north of Highway 111.

Nelson suffered critical injuries. She was pronounced dead in the hospital three days later. Police said Flores ran away from the scene before officers arrived.

Flores has multiple charges, including vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit-and-run resulting in death/injury. He was arrested on Dec.1, 2021, after Indio Police investigators identified him as the vehicle's driver. There was no word from police about how investigators were able to connect Flores to the crime.

Damian Antonio Flores

"He's a murderer. He's a murderer, and he killed my daughter and my unborn grandchild," said Garcia. "I just don't understand how the laws in California work and how somebody can kill somebody and get away with it and get off on probation. I just don't understand how that can even be an option or be possible."

Nelson's brother Jacob Kolb also went to the courthouse Tuesday to show his support.

"We're here to let them know that she's just not not a case," said Kolb. "She's not just another name on a piece of paper. She was a life and she was there was to live she was pregnant as well."

Until the next court hearing, the family will be preparing to to testify and make their voices heard to the judge.

Debra Nelson, 18 Birthday memorial for Debra at the site of the crash (11/21/21)

"My daughter's life deserves more than this, deserves more than probation…Damian deserves to get the max sentence possible," said Garcia.