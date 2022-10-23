Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼

The Palm Springs Art Museum is hosting a free Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebration Sunday.

Organizers said it will be filled with altars, dance, music, art, storytelling, and the honoring of those who have passed away. There will be a presentation and performance by Danza Azteca Citlaltonac, who will also hold an Intro to Mex-Indigenous Drumming workshop. Also, food and drinks will be provided by Taquizas El Chicali and AA Cheledas.

Altar created by The Indio Youth Advisory Council

Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos is a cultural tradition where families and communities gather to build altars, create pathways, and welcome home their dead in a day of visiting and celebration.

Admission to the museum will be free. The event will be going on from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.