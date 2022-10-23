Skip to Content
Palm Springs Art Museum hosts free Day of the Dead celebration￼

The Palm Springs Art Museum is hosting a free Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos celebration Sunday.

Organizers said it will be filled with altars, dance, music, art, storytelling, and the honoring of those who have passed away. There will be a presentation and performance by Danza Azteca Citlaltonac, who will also hold an Intro to Mex-Indigenous Drumming workshop. Also, food and drinks will be provided by Taquizas El Chicali and AA Cheledas.

Altar created by The Indio Youth Advisory Council
Altar created by The Indio Youth Advisory Council

Day of the Dead/Día de los Muertos is a cultural tradition where families and communities gather to build altars, create pathways, and welcome home their dead in a day of visiting and celebration.

Admission to the museum will be free. The event will be going on from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3.

