More than 60 pounds of meth seized in Coachella drug bust

Authorities arrested a Coachella resident after they found 62 pounds of methamphetamine and evidence of narcotics sales.

On Friday, the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force served a search warrant at two homes, one off of Tyler Street in Coachella and the other off of Senegal Place in Indio. During the search warrant, Gang Task Force officers also found two handguns and a rifle.

The suspect has been booked at John Benoit Detention Center.

If you have any information about this crime, please get in touch with CVVCGTF member Officer Vela at 760–836–1600.