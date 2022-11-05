Skip to Content
Two people arrested after Beaumont drug bust

Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force

Two Beaumont residents were arrested after Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force found multiple drugs through a search warrant.

The Gang Task Force Officers served a search warrant Thursday evening at a home off East 8th Street.

Officers said they found a revolver as well as drugs like methamphetamine and heroin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Adam Heard with the Riverside County Regional Gang Task force by calling (951) 766-2553.

