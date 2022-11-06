Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Firebirds team to arrive in Palm Springs

Coachella Valley Firebirds

The Coachella Valley Firebirds team is set to fly into Palm Springs International Airport Sunday evening around 6 p.m.

It will be the first time in franchise history that the team has landed together in Palm Springs.

The team has been set up and training at Kraken Community Iceplex since October.

A Firebirds spokesperson confirmed they are moving their entire operation from Seattle to the Coachella Valley.

The team will start training at the Berger Foundation Community Iceplex this week.

The Acrisure Arena will have its opening day on Dec. 18.

