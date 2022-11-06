Skip to Content
Motorist suffers major injuries after Cathedral City hit and run

A motorist suffers major injuries after a hit-and-run crash Sunday morning in Cathedral City.

Officials said a Cathedral City motorist was heading westbound on Vista Chino from Landau Blvd around 11:40 a.m. According to witnesses, the motorcycle was traveling at a fast speed. A box van traveling eastbound on Vista Chino made a left northbound turn into the Stater Bros shopping center in the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was not able to stop and crashed with the rear passenger side of the box van. After the crash, the van continued through the parking lot and escaped the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

Officials said the van is a white box-style van with major collision damage to the rear of the passenger side. The suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance cameras driving through the Stater Bros parking lot.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact Officer Alberto Felix at (760) 770-0300 ext. 739 ; or via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov.

You may also report information anonymously through Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers, by calling (760) 341-STOP; or through the WeTip hotline at: 1-(800)-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

