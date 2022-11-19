Two people arrested after a drug bust in Thermal

Authorities arrested two people in Thermal after a search warrant from a narcotics investigation.

The Coachella Community Action Team, with the assistance of the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team, served a search warrant at a home in Thermal

During the search warrant, officials found a rifle, about one pound of suspected methamphetamine, and items indicative of narcotics sales.

The two suspects were arrested for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possessing a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine, destruction of evidence, child endangerment, and conspiracy.

Both people were booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Perez of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).