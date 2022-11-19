Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 7:17 PM

Two people arrested after a drug bust in Thermal

Riverside County Sher

Authorities arrested two people in Thermal after a search warrant from a narcotics investigation.

The Coachella Community Action Team, with the assistance of the Southern Coachella Valley Community Service District Team, served a search warrant at a home in Thermal

During the search warrant, officials found a rifle, about one pound of suspected methamphetamine, and items indicative of narcotics sales.

The two suspects were arrested for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possessing a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine, destruction of evidence, child endangerment, and conspiracy.

Both people were booked at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy Perez of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content