Drivers navigate high gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

The Automobile Club of Southern California predicts that 4.5 million Southern Californians will travel this year during the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA says that is a record for the holiday and a 2.5% increase from last year.

AAA adds that Southern California travelers will be paying the highest gas prices ever for this time of year when they fill up for their holiday trips.

Some drivers like Charity and Mercy Zapata are braving the high gas prices.

"The gas prices are expected to be high, but it's not stopping us from creating a new memory," said Charity.

However, other drivers like Cherlyn Daves chose to change their Thanksgiving plans.

"That's why we that's why we stayed home because of the gas prices," said Daves. "The gas prices are keeping us from each other and that's not right."

Daves wanted to originally travel out of town to see her family, but she wanted to be able to save money on other holiday expenses.

"You know you got gifts to buy for Christmas, and you just can't go anywhere anymore," said Daves.

However, Daves said had she known the gas prices were going to be lower the day before Thanksgiving, she might have made the road trip.

"Because I might have been able to afford it better," said Daves.

Gas prices are falling. AAA reported the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66.

In Riverside County, the current average for a gallon of regular gas costs $5.09, which dropped about .55 cents from a month ago at $5.65.

The Zapata family is driving to Disneyland from Phoenix. They said they have been noticing the higher gas prices the further west they get.

"It definitely is going to be something that we're all splitting as well. So it's not so much like a big of a hit on one person," said Mercy.