Gas prices drop as Thanksgiving holiday travel is underway

The Automobile Club of Southern California predicts that 4.5 million Southern Californians will travel this year during the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA says that is a record for the holiday and a 2.5% increase from last year.

AAA adds that for the second year in a row, Southern California travelers will be paying the highest gas prices ever for this time of year when they fill up for their holiday trips.

However, gas prices are falling. AAA reported the national average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 11 cents in the past week to $3.66.

In California, the current average for a gallon of regular gas costs $5.16, which dropped about .25 cents from a week ago. Riverside County averages about $5.09 a gallon.

According to the transportation analytics firm INRIX, Wednesday afternoon and evening will be the busiest time for Southland freeways. They predict the busiest local freeway for drivers will be Interstate 5 South from Colorado St. to Florence Ave, where traffic is expected to be 144% over normal levels on the afternoon and evening of Nov. 24.

However, all outbound freeways will likely be congested on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons before Thanksgiving. So if you're driving for the holiday, you should expect longer travel times during those periods and plan to leave early.

