Man arrested after deadly triple stabbing homicide of family members in Indio

Indio Police have announced an arrest after they said a man stabbed three of his family members.

The incident happened Saturday night before 7 p.m. in the area of Via Venecia off Jackson Street. When officers got to the home, they found the three victims, and they all were taken to the hospital.

One man died, a second man is in critical but stable condition, and the third is in stable condition.

Deputies found the suspect today in El Centro and arrested him. He faces a murder charge and two charges of attempted murder.

If anyone has information about this case, call Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051or to report an anonymous tip, call Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341- STOP (7867).

