Driving safely during high wind conditions

Westerly winds have brought gusty conditions to the Coachella Valley. Winds will be especially strong in wind-prone areas like the San Gorgonio pass where gusts can reach up to 60 mph.

Due to these strong winds, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Strong winds can create difficult travel conditions for those traveling through wind-prone areas.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the City of Palm Springs closed North Indian Canyon at the wash due to unsafe driving conditions caused by windblown sand.

Gene Autry Trail at the wash is now closed as well due to blowing sand and low visbility.

According to the California DMV, driving during high wind conditions can be hazardous for all vehicles but especially for those driving high profile vehicles such as buses, trucks and vans.

The DMV suggests that you follow the following precautions to stay safe during dangerous weather conditions:

Reduce your speed

Keep your car visible at all times by staying out of blindspots

Maintain a firm grip on your steering wheel

Stay alert

Do not use cruise control

Be proactive and pull over if conditions are too unsafe to drive through.

Stay up to date with the latest weather updates here.