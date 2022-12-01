Join News Channel 3 Friday as we ‘Cover the Cruiser’ for CHiPs for Kids

News Channel 3 invites you to help us as we team up with California Highway Patrol to provide toys to Coachella Valley families.

On Friday, KESQ News Channel 3 will be live from Mathis Home (formerly known as Mathis Brothers Furniture) in Indio for the annual California Highway Patrol “CHiPs For Kids” Toy Drive.

California Highway Patrol officers will be collecting toy donations for its annual collection of toys for children in need around the Coachella Valley.

When & Where:

Friday, December 2, from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mathis Home 81410 CA-111, Indio, CA 92201

If you cannot make it to the toy drive Friday, it is not too late to donate.

Anyone wishing to donate a new, unwrapped toy can do so at any Walgreens in the Coachella Valley, Mathis Brothers in Indio, or the Indio CHP Office through December 20.

Last year, more than 15,000 toys were donated and provided to local families.

Check out last year's toy delivery here: