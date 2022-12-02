Moment of silence marks 7th anniversary of terrorist attack in San Bernardino

Today marks seven years since 14 people were killed in a terrorist attack in San Bernardino. Many more were left wounded.

San Bernardino County marked recognition of the lives lost and impacted in a moment of silence at 10:55 a.m. on Friday.

The county created the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9t69VDnPAWI

Flags at all County facilities are being flown at half-mast on Friday. The county asks those who fly an American flag at home or at their place of work to also lower their flags on Friday in honor of those who were killed on that tragic day seven years ago.

We honor the lives that were so tragically taken from us on December 2, 2015. We remember them, their families, and our strong and resilient community #SBStrong pic.twitter.com/ZN391PU8m9 — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) December 2, 2022

The memorial

https://youtu.be/TfSRNafB1PU

A memorial stands in honor of those impacted in the attack. It was unveiled earlier this year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBXu8YBXXHM

CBS Sunday Morning profiled the memorial dedicated to the victims earlier this fall:

Watch and share the @CBSSunday story about our Curtain of Courage Memorial dedicated to the victims, survivors and first responders of the Dec. 2, 2015 terrorist attack in San Bernardino. pic.twitter.com/gzXypTJSLq — SBCounty (@SBCounty) November 29, 2022

The attack

On Dec. 2, 2015, 14 men and women were gunned down by a married couple at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino. The massacre also left 22 people seriously injured.

It happened at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, where employees of San Bernardino County’s Environmental Health Services division were holding a training event.

The county's Environmental Health Services Department was severely impacted by the mass shooting. In 2020, News Channel 3 spoke to one man who was shot but survived.

"I was shot 6 times. After 21 days in the hospital, many years in physical therapy and psychological therapy, I feel like I'm in a better place today," said Kevin Ortiz, who was commemorating the December 2020 anniversary on the corner that's become a makeshift memorial for the shooting.

The victims

The 14 People killed on Dec. 2, 2015

The attack is remembered at a ceremony every December.