Traffic stop leads to weapons arrests in Thermal

Three people were arrested during a traffic stop in Thermal after deputies noticed a short-barreled rifle in the car.

The Coachella Community Action Team did the traffic stop at Airport Boulevard and Desert Cactus Road in the unincorporated community of Thermal.

The occupants were ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody without incident. The suspects were arrested and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center for possession of a California non-compliant firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and not the registered owner, possession of a short-barreled rifle, and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Nevins or Deputy Piscatella of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).