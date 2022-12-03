Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:48 PM

Traffic stop leads to weapons arrests in Thermal

Riverside County Sheriff's Department

Three people were arrested during a traffic stop in Thermal after deputies noticed a short-barreled rifle in the car.

The Coachella Community Action Team did the traffic stop at Airport Boulevard and Desert Cactus Road in the unincorporated community of Thermal.

The occupants were ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody without incident. The suspects were arrested and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center for possession of a California non-compliant firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle and not the registered owner, possession of a short-barreled rifle, and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Nevins or Deputy Piscatella of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990 or Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP (7867).

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content