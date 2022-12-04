Calexico Police Department arrests murder suspect from Indio￼

The Calexico Police Department said they arrested a murder suspect from Indio.

The arrest occurred at around 10 p.m. in Calexico on Saturday as the suspect crossed the border.

According to authorities, the 19-year-old man is the prime suspect in the shooting and killing of another man from Indio.

The police then booked him into Imperial County jail, and awaits extradition to the Riverside County jail for court proceedings.

