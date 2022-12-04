Skip to Content
SIG Alert issued on WB I-10 near Desert Center; Closure slowly reopening 

A SIG Alert has been issued on the westbound side of Interstate 10 near Desert Center due to an emergency closure.

Lanes have slowly been reopening on the freeway after a crash involving a big rig and a Camry.    

California Highway Patrol reports the two vehicles crashed after 10 a.m. Sunday, and the big rig jackknifed into the center divider.

Around 11:30 a.m., CHP called for a hard closure at the eastbound lanes, and traffic was being diverted to Desert Center.

There are no reports of injuries, but it has been taking crews some time to clear the scene.

