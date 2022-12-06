Traffic on 111 flowing again after van fire is doused

Traffic on Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage is moving safely again after a fiery disruption to the Tuesday morning commute.

Just after 9:00 a.m., a van became engulfed in flames on Highway 111 eastbound near Mirage Road.

Fire crews tell News Channel 3 that no injuries were reported and the fire was contained within minutes of their arrival.

See viewer video from the scene as the first fire crews arrive in the player below. Use SHARE@KESQ.com to send your own video and images to the News Channel 3 newsroom.