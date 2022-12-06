Skip to Content
Traffic on 111 flowing again after van fire is doused

Traffic on Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage is moving safely again after a fiery disruption to the Tuesday morning commute.

Just after 9:00 a.m., a van became engulfed in flames on Highway 111 eastbound near Mirage Road.

Fire crews tell News Channel 3 that no injuries were reported and the fire was contained within minutes of their arrival.

