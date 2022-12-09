Skip to Content
City of Coachella hosts Coachella “Anime-ated” Christmas to celebrate holiday season

City of Coachella

The City of Coachella is hosting its Coachella "Anime-ated" Christmas event to celebrate this year's holiday season.

On Friday at 6 p.m., an anime-themed parade will travel through the streets of Downtown Coachella from Cesar Chavez Street & Westerfield Way to Veterans' Memorial Park on Fourth Street.

At Veterans' Memorial Park, there will be a celebration with carnival rides, an ice slide, a DJ, and food vendors for people to enjoy.

This year's parade is hosted by College of the Desert Area 2 trustee Bea Gonzalez.

Top parade participants will be awarded trophies for their execution of the parade's theme.

