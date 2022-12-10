Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:43 PM

Armed robbery in Coachella, police looking for suspect

MGN

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an armed robbery at a business near Avenue 50 and Van Buren Street in Coachella.

Deputies said the suspect was a Hispanic man in his 20s wearing green pants and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect reportedly went inside the business after 3 p.m. Saturday with a black handgun and took money from a cash register.

He ran away with an unknown amount of money before deputies arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported. Deputies are actively searching for the suspect.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest developments on this story.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content