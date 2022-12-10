Armed robbery in Coachella, police looking for suspect

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to an armed robbery at a business near Avenue 50 and Van Buren Street in Coachella.

Deputies said the suspect was a Hispanic man in his 20s wearing green pants and a camouflage hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect reportedly went inside the business after 3 p.m. Saturday with a black handgun and took money from a cash register.

He ran away with an unknown amount of money before deputies arrived at the scene.

No injuries were reported. Deputies are actively searching for the suspect.

