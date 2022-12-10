Skip to Content
Man barricaded in home leads PSPD to child rescue

Palm Springs Police reported a man assaulted his wife and threw her out of a home in Palm Springs off East Waverly Drive around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

The woman said their 12-year-old was still inside and believed her husband intended to hurt the child.

Police officers tried negotiating with the man but eventually forced their way inside the home to rescue the child.

Authorities were able to arrest the man around 10:30 a.m. He is booked at the John J. Benoit Detention Center and Indio and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and child endangerment.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

