Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 4:36 PM

Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries

KESQ

A man was hit by a car on Highway 111, just west of Washington Street in the city of La Quinta, Saturday evening.

Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. 

Officials said the driver stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Adding that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Highway 111 was closed westbound to process the collision safely.  All lanes have since been reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Deputy Yoo of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content