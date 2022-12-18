Pedestrian hit by car in La Quinta suffers non-life-threatening injuries

A man was hit by a car on Highway 111, just west of Washington Street in the city of La Quinta, Saturday evening.

Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. The pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officials said the driver stayed at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. Adding that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Highway 111 was closed westbound to process the collision safely. All lanes have since been reopened.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Deputy Yoo of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990.