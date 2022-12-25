Yucca Valley man accused of shooting at fleeing dog

San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators reported a man was arrested for cruelty to an animal.

The alleged incident happened Friday before 1:30 p.m. on the 55000 block of Navajo Trail in Yucca Valley.

Investigators said a concerned citizen called 9-1-1 to report the suspect was driving and attempting to shoot at a fleeing dog.

Responding deputies located the suspect and said they also found a long pellet rifle, which they believed belonged to the suspect.

Officials also said they located the dog a short time later. The animal appeared to be unharmed.

Investigators say Morongo Basin Animal Control was notified about the incident.

The suspect was arrested for cruelty to animals and booked at the Morongo Basin Jail.

Investigators asked for the public's help. They said if you have any information related to this investigation, please contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Also, anyone that wished to remain anonymous could contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.

