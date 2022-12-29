Cool and Wet conditions into the New Year

Although we saw clear and sunny skies Wednesday, clouds have come back into the valley. They moved into Southern California including parts of the Coachella Valley Wednesday night and we're expecting to see coverage into Friday as we await showers New Year's weekend.

That cloud coverage is bringing cooler temperatures into the valley. Wednesday we saw a daily high of about 70 degrees, and today's high is coming in about 5 degrees cooler at 65 degrees.

We are expecting to see 60s well into the new year. The seasonal average for this time of year is about 69 degrees, and start Monday temperatures will drop into the lower 60s bringing in seasonably cooler temperatures for this time of year.

Our First Alert Weather Alert Team is issuing a Weather Alert for Saturday starting at 4 p.m. into Sunday morning at 6 a.m. We are expecting a wet system to move in and bring showers Sunday evening well into Sunday morning. Those showers are expected to end sometime before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

It's safe to say you'll need a jacket as we kick off the New Year, as we look forward to cool and wet conditions in the Coachella Valley.