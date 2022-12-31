GoFundMe created for three people killed in Palm Desert crash

Family members of the three people who died in a car crash in Palm Desert Tuesday created a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses.

https://youtu.be/kN5UZfrGSUY

The GoFundMe page says in part, "This is an extremely sad and difficult time for our family. These amazing, caring, loving, outstanding people were taken away from us in such a sudden and tragic way. They will be missed by many and remembered as the Legendary people that they were."

The coroner's office identified the three people killed in the crash as Abel Alvarado, 69, of Anza, Elena Morron, 84, of Los Angeles, and Yolanda Alvarado, 65, of Anza.

Family members said the three victims were on their way to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Palm Desert the night of the crash. She described her grandparents as “The heart and soul" of their family. They are survived by five children.

The crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Adonis Drive near Monterey Avenue.

The Sheriff's Dept. revealed on Thursday that a 2021 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Fred Waring Dr. at a high rate of speed when it collided with a 2015 Nissan Sentra that was attempting to make a left turn.