First Alert Weather Alert: Flooding closes North Indian Canyon

North Indian Canyon is closed at the wash due to flooding.

Palm Springs Police alerted the public about the closure just before 7:00 Sunday morning. The roadway is closed to traffic between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Springs Station Road.

A winter storm rolling through Southern California is kicking off the New Year.

https://youtu.be/XSun01ZMOEg

The First Alert Weather Alert team issued a First Alert Weather Alert for both Saturday and Sunday as we continue tracking the showers moving through the area.

The heaviest showers were slated for Saturday night starting around 10 p.m. and continuing well into Sunday morning.

North Indian Canyon Drive was closed for a total of 27 days since last December.

Courtesy of: The City of Palm Springs

In 2022, the road was closed 7 times due to low visibility caused by windblown dust and 7 times for flooding.

In the video below, you can see highlights of the year in weather in Coachella Valley.

https://youtu.be/DWTpAbZ9KSs

