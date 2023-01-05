PSIFF welcomes back festival goers after two year pandemic pause

After a two-year pandemic pause, the Palm Springs International Film Festival is dusting off the red carpet and welcoming back audiences in person. The festival officially kicked off Thursday morning.

“We feel like we're starting all over again," said festival programmer Therese Hayes. “This is the beginning of it all. So we are coming in a little bit. What should I say? Shell shocked.”

As a senior programmer, Hebe Tabachnik helps look for films to show at the festival.

“This is really a celebration of not only of course, cinema, but really being together, being alive,” said Tabachnik. "We're better, bigger, you know and, and stronger... We definitely want to see all of you here and show you all these amazing stories from all over the world.”

Out of an abundance of caution, this year’s festival is smaller. About 130 films will be shown instead of the usual average of 180. Also, theater capacities will be limited to 75%.

“I just love the experience of meeting all these filmmakers who come in," said lead programmer David Ansen. "The filmmaker, you know, is seeing an audience react to their movie. And it's really, it's exciting. And it's gratifying. And it's, it's the way movies are meant to be seen.”

He says festival-goers should especially make time to watch this year’s lineup of documentaries.

“It's kind of a golden age of documentary filmmaking. And so I'm very excited about that," said Ansen.

Festival programmers say they ultimately want to inspire audiences to enjoy movies in the theater again.

“That's all I want good films. I want to walk away and say, oh, my god; I'll never forget this film," said Hayes.