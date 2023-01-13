GoFundMe started for Palm Springs family who lost everything in apartment fire

A GoFundMe page was started for a Palm Springs family of four who lost everything in an apartment fire.

The fire happened off Desert Park Avenue in Palm Springs just before 4 p.m. Monday.

Felicia Parker did everything she could to save her apartment after it caught fire.

"I wanted to save my place, but I couldn't," said Parker. "I could have done much more. I could've probably prevented my kid's stuff from losing everything."

Parker lived in the apartment with her partner, two sons, and three dogs. Now, the family of four is forced to start over.

"I will push and strive until the last breath I have for my kids. And if we got to start all over, then we will start all over," said Parker.

Parker was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center and hospitalized for two days after the fire due to smoke inhalation.

" I inhaled all the smoke from going in and out and trying to put the fire out," said Parker. "All I could spit out was black."

Felicia Parker when she was hospitalized for smoke inhalation at Desert Regional Medical Center.

On Monday, fire crews were able to contain the fire. But Parker had no idea how bad it impacted her apartment until she left the hospital Wednesday.

"It's my kids that lost everything. Everything to me it's material. They don't know the difference between material and human," said Parker.

Parker's biggest priority now is finding a new place to call home. The Red Cross gave them $500 for necessities. The family is currently staying at a hotel in the meantime.

"I don't give up, so I keep pushing no matter what," said Parker. "God ain't done with me yet. My kids still got me, and I still got them. God ain't done with me."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.