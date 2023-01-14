Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
today at 9:30 AM
Published 9:38 PM

North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, and Vista Chino closed at wash areas

The City of Palm Springs announced North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino are all closed at the wash areas due to flooding.

Alternate routes that can be taken are:

  • Highway 111
  • Palm Drive

The closure at Indian Canyon Drive comes shortly after it was reopened Friday morning from the previous storm's flooding.

Weather will continue to impact the Coachella Valley well into Monday. You can watch our latest forecast and get the latest weather updates here.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on when the road reopens.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Author Profile Photo

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content