North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail, and Vista Chino closed at wash areas

The City of Palm Springs announced North Indian Canyon Drive, Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino are all closed at the wash areas due to flooding.

Alternate routes that can be taken are:

Highway 111

Palm Drive

The closure at Indian Canyon Drive comes shortly after it was reopened Friday morning from the previous storm's flooding.

Weather will continue to impact the Coachella Valley well into Monday. You can watch our latest forecast and get the latest weather updates here.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on when the road reopens.

