34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival organizers announce award winners

The Palm Springs International Film Festival was coming to a close on Monday. Since January 5, 2023, movie makers and movie lovers were treated to a diverse range of films from more than 60 countries.

Festival organizers announced the award winners for 2023:

FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film of the Year

Saint Omer (France), Director Alice Diop

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in an International Feature Film

Ali Junejo from Joyland (Pakistan)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in an International Feature Film

Oksana Cherkashyna from Klondike (Ukraine)

FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay:

Alcarràs (Spain), Screenwriters Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró

Best Documentary Award

To Kill a Tiger (Canada), Director Nisha Pahuja

New Voices New Visions Award

The Damned Don’t Cry (France/Belgium/Morocco), Director Fyzal Boulifa

Ibero-American Award

Chile '76 (Chile/USA), Director Manuela Martelli

Young Cineastes Award

Riceboy Sleeps (Canada), Director Anthony Shim

Local Jury Award

Liquor Store Dreams (USA), Director So Yun Um

MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award

Dirty Difficult Dangerous (France/Italy/Lebanon/Saudi Arabia/Qatar), Director Wissam Charaf

Movie lovers were looking forward to June. The Palm Springs ShortFest was scheduled to return June 20-26, 2023.