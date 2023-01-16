Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 6:31 AM
Published 4:35 AM

34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival organizers announce award winners

The Palm Springs International Film Festival was coming to a close on Monday. Since January 5, 2023, movie makers and movie lovers were treated to a diverse range of films from more than 60 countries.

Festival organizers announced the award winners for 2023:

FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film of the Year  

Saint Omer (France), Director Alice Diop 

FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in an International Feature Film   

Ali Junejo from Joyland (Pakistan) 

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in an International Feature Film  

Oksana Cherkashyna from Klondike (Ukraine) 

FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay:   

Alcarràs (Spain), Screenwriters Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró 

Best Documentary Award  

To Kill a Tiger (Canada), Director Nisha Pahuja 

New Voices New Visions Award  

The Damned Don’t Cry (France/Belgium/Morocco), Director Fyzal Boulifa  

Ibero-American Award  

Chile '76 (Chile/USA), Director Manuela Martelli 

Young Cineastes Award 

Riceboy Sleeps (Canada), Director Anthony Shim 

Local Jury Award  

Liquor Store Dreams (USA), Director So Yun Um 

MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award  

Dirty Difficult Dangerous (France/Italy/Lebanon/Saudi Arabia/Qatar), Director Wissam Charaf  

Movie lovers were looking forward to June. The Palm Springs ShortFest was scheduled to return June 20-26, 2023.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content