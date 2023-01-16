34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival organizers announce award winners
The Palm Springs International Film Festival was coming to a close on Monday. Since January 5, 2023, movie makers and movie lovers were treated to a diverse range of films from more than 60 countries.
Festival organizers announced the award winners for 2023:
FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film of the Year
Saint Omer (France), Director Alice Diop
FIPRESCI Prize for the Best Actor in an International Feature Film
Ali Junejo from Joyland (Pakistan)
FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in an International Feature Film
Oksana Cherkashyna from Klondike (Ukraine)
FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay:
Alcarràs (Spain), Screenwriters Carla Simón & Arnau Vilaró
Best Documentary Award
To Kill a Tiger (Canada), Director Nisha Pahuja
New Voices New Visions Award
The Damned Don’t Cry (France/Belgium/Morocco), Director Fyzal Boulifa
Ibero-American Award
Chile '76 (Chile/USA), Director Manuela Martelli
Young Cineastes Award
Riceboy Sleeps (Canada), Director Anthony Shim
Local Jury Award
Liquor Store Dreams (USA), Director So Yun Um
MOZAIK Bridging the Borders Award
Dirty Difficult Dangerous (France/Italy/Lebanon/Saudi Arabia/Qatar), Director Wissam Charaf
Movie lovers were looking forward to June. The Palm Springs ShortFest was scheduled to return June 20-26, 2023.