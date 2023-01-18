Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 9:04 AM

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway reopens after days-long storm closure

kesq

After three days of disruption, the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is now operating normally, a spokesperson confirmed to News Channel 3 this morning.

The first tram car up will be at 10:00 a.m. and the last tram car up will be at 8:00 p.m., said Madison Morgan, Public Relations Manager.

The popular attraction initially had a delayed opening on Sunday, but a few hours later it was closed due to technical issues caused by a power outage.

Vice President of Maintenance Joe Rose said in a statement provided to News Channel 3, “Our electrical control board began having issues on Sunday. We believe the issues were caused by power surges from the storm. We have since remedied the issue and have run multiple tests to make sure everything is operating as usual.” 

https://youtu.be/wrzyr2TdXyY
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content