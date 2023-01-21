Body with traumatic injuries found in Thermal

Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a call Saturday afternoon of a male body near Nena Drive in the unincorporated area of Thermal.

Deputies said the man suffered traumatic injuries and have not identified him.

The incident is under investigation.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information or video regarding the incident to contact Central Homicide Investigator Trudeau at (951) 955-2777.

