Two people taken to the hospital after three-car crash on Highway 74

A three-car crash had part of Highway 74 temporarily shut down Saturday afternoon.

An official with Cal Fire said it happened around 4 p.m. near mile post 90. The crash spread to both lanes so there was a full closure in the area.

Two people were taken to the hospital and there is no word on their conditions.

According to Google Maps, there was heavy traffic in the area.

Google traffic map at 4:45 p.m. Saturday

The closure has cleared and Highway 74 has since been reopened.

