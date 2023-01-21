Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
January 21, 2023 11:14 PM
Published 9:38 PM

Firefighter injured in Indian Wells house fire

A firefighter is recovering following a house fire Friday night in Indian Wells.

Cal Fire reported it broke out after 9:30 p.m. Friday off Hummingbird Lane.

The two-story house was reportedly 4,000 square feet and 30% of it was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters from both Cathedral City and Palm Springs helped to put out the fire.

Cal Fire said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

The fire was contained before 11 p.m. Friday night.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content