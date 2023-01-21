Firefighter injured in Indian Wells house fire

A firefighter is recovering following a house fire Friday night in Indian Wells.

Cal Fire reported it broke out after 9:30 p.m. Friday off Hummingbird Lane.

The two-story house was reportedly 4,000 square feet and 30% of it was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

Firefighters from both Cathedral City and Palm Springs helped to put out the fire.

Cal Fire said one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

The fire was contained before 11 p.m. Friday night.