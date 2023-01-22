Man dead after plane crash outside of Hemet

A man is dead following a plane crash outside of Hemet near Weber Valley Sunday morning.

The incident was reported just before 11 a.m. Sunday off Judy Lane and Benton Road.

Cal fire tweeted that there were multiple reports of the aircraft going down.

AIRCRAFT EMERGENCY in Aguanga - rpt @ 10:51a.m. 36600blk Judi Ln. Multiple reports of aircraft down; firefighters located small ultralight plane down in residential area, checking for injuries. #JudiIC #RivCoNow pic.twitter.com/IhPSNw8zyz — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) January 22, 2023

Emergency crews found the small ultralight plane down in a residential area.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is handling a deadly plane crash investigation and said there were no signs of foul play