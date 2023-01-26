Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce hosts 12th Annual Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon

The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce will host the 12th Annual Palm Springs Police and Fire Appreciation Luncheon at the Palm Springs Convention Center Thursday.

The lunch will recognize the men and women who serve the City of Palm Springs. and highlight department accomplishments and goals.

The Police Officer of the Year Award will be presented by the Palm Springs Police Department Police Chief, Andrew Mills and the Firefighter of the Year Award will be presented by Palm Springs Fire Department’s Acting Fire Chief, Jason Loya. Each department chooses from among its peers an officer and a firefighter who best exemplifies the values of their department.

This year the Richard M. Milanovich Community Leadership Award will be presented to Jerry Keller and John Shay of Lulu California Bistro for their active participation in several boards and committees and their passion for community service.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. to hear from the local first responders honored at the luncheon.