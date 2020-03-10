House wins access to Mueller grand jury details, appeals court rules

National Politics

The House of Representatives has won access to secret grand jury material gathered in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and cited in the Mueller report, the DC Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday.

The appeals panel sided with the chief judge of the DC District Court, who had roundly criticized the Justice Department’s legal theories to keep the Mueller materials under seal and endorsed the House’s investigation into President Donald Trump.

The decision was split 2-1. The Justice Department could appeal to the Supreme Court or again to the DC-based appeals court.

The House had told the courts it wants the still-confidential Mueller findings and grand jury material so it can investigate the President for potential obstruction of justice during the Russia investigation. The House especially raised questions about what campaign witnesses told Mueller versus what Trump said to Mueller in written answers — saying he didn’t recall conversations about WikiLeaks in 2016. The House has said during the Ukraine impeachment proceedings it could still consider impeaching Trump again because of his actions during the Mueller investigation.

