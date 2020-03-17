House Democrat to self-quarantine after interaction with infected individual

National Politics

Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin announced on Monday night that she would self-quarantine following an interaction with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus, becoming the latest members of Congress to take that step.

As lawmakers on Capitol Hill grapple with how to contain the spread of coronavirus across the United States, 12 members of Congress have announced steps to either self-quarantine or otherwise isolate themselves as a precaution after coming into contact with an infected individual.

Here are those lawmakers:

Ted Cruz

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas announced that he had been notified that he had contact with an individual at the Conservative Political Action Conference who tested positive and is showing symptoms and would “remain at my home in Texas” until 14 days had passed since the interaction.

Cruz later announced, however, that he would extend his self-quarantine until Tuesday after “a second interaction” with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus.

“On March 3, I met in my D.C. office with Santiago Abascal, the leader of the Vox Party in Spain,” he said, adding, “My understanding is that Mr. Abascal tested positive for COVID-19 last night.”

Cruz said, “I am extending the self-quarantine to March 17, a full fourteen days from my meeting with Mr. Abascal.”

Matt Gaetz

A message posted to Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Twitter account last week stated that the congressman found out he came into contact with an individual at CPAC who had tested positive.

“Under doctor’s usual precautionary recommendations, he’ll remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week.”

Gaetz announced the following day that his test results came back negative, but said he would remain in self-quarantine until Thursday “in an abundance of caution.”

“I’ve just been informed that my COVID-19 lab result was negative. In an abundance of caution, I will remain under self-quarantine at the advice of medical professionals through Thursday at 2pm. I continue to feel fine and show no symptoms,” he tweeted.

Doug Collins

Republican Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia announced last week that CPAC contacted him to tell him that a photo of him and the conference attendee who tested positive had been found, indicating they interacted.

“While I feel completely healthy and I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine at my home for the remainder of the 14-day period out of an abundance of caution,” Collins said in a statement.

Like Gaetz, Collins also had recent interactions with the President. Collins shook hands with Trump when the President visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta last week.

Paul Gosar

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona put out a statement on March 8 saying that he was similarly notified that during CPAC he was in contact with an individual who had tested positive.

The congressman said that he shook hands with the individual “several times” and was with the person “for an extended period of time.”

Gosar said that he is “not currently experiencing any symptoms,” but “in order to prevent any potential transmission, I will remain at my home in Arizona until the conclusion of the 14 day period following my interaction with this individual.”

Julia Brownley

Democratic Rep. Julia Brownley of California put out a statement on March 9 saying that she has been informed that “an individual I met with last week in DC tested positive for COVID-19.”

“I have decided to close our DC office for the week,” the congresswoman said, adding, “My staff and I are working remotely.”

“Out of an abundance of absolute caution, my DC staff and I are self-monitoring and maintaining social distancing practices. Neither I, nor my staff, are experiencing any symptoms at this time,” Brownley said.

Mark Meadows

Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff, is back to working at the White House after self-quarantining, according to a message he posted on Facebook on Monday.

“I’m over working at the White House again this week transitioning into the Chief of Staff role,” Meadows wrote. “Many of our staff are either working from home or limiting in-person contact to try and prevent the spread of the virus – through the end of this week at least,” he wrote.

Meadows had opted to self-quarantine after learning that he might have interacted with the CPAC attendee who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to his chief of staff Ben Williamson.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Meadows received testing which came back negative,” Williamson said in statement last week. “While he’s experiencing zero symptoms, under doctors’ standard precautionary recommendations, he’ll remain at home until the 14 day period expires this Wednesday.”

Don Beyer

Democratic Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia said in a statement on March 10 that he will self-quarantine after having dinner with an individual who later tested positive for coronavirus.

He said, “At the request of the public health officials, I will self-quarantine to ensure that I do not pass on any potential illness to others. In the 10 days since that dinner neither of us has shown symptoms, and we understand that the probability that we have an infection is low.”

“My office will close for public business and I will not attend votes or hearings until Monday, when medical advisers say I should be clear to return,” Beyer added.

Rick Scott

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a first-term Republican, announced on Thursday that he would self-quarantine after potentially coming into contact with a member of the Brazilian delegation who tested positive for coronavirus. The press secretary for the Brazilian President tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, two sources have told CNN, just days after meeting with the President.

“On Monday, I met with the President in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me,” Scott said in a statement.

“After consulting with the Senate’s attending physician and my personal doctor, I have been told that my risk is low, and I don’t need to take a test or quarantine. However, the health and safety of the American people is my focus and I have made the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of caution,” Scott added.

Lindsey Graham

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham announced on Twitter Sunday night that his test was negative.

“I look forward to getting back to work with my Senate colleagues and President Trump to contain this virus and stabilize our economy,” the Republican senator added.

Graham’s office had released a statement on Thursday saying that “Senator Graham was at Mar-a-Lago last weekend. He has no recollection of direct contact with the President of Brazil, who is awaiting results of a coronavirus test, or his spokesman who tested positive.” But, his office said, the senator decided to self-quarantine “in an abundance of caution.”

John Yarmuth

Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky announced on March 15 that he was self-quarantining after an interaction with someone who later tested positive.

“Late yesterday, I was informed that, one week ago, I was in the presence of an individual who has since tested positive for COVID-10,” he wrote. “This individual displayed no obvious symptoms at the time of our contact.”

On March 16, Yarmuth announced that his test results were negative.

“My #COVID19 test results came back NEGATIVE,” he tweeted, adding, “I plan to continue working from home and will avoid going out in order to do my part as we all work to practice safe and precautionary distancing to help defeat this pandemic.”

Ben Ray Luján

Rep. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, a member of House Democratic leadership, said on March 16 that he will self-quarantine after an interaction with an infected individual.

A statement from his office said, “Congressman Luján is exhibiting no symptoms, and health professionals have advised that the congressman is at a low probability for infection. He first learned of the individual’s diagnosis Sunday afternoon. Still, out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of the public, the congressman has chosen to self-quarantine.”

Gwen Moore

Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin announced on March 16 that she came into contact with an individual who tested positive.

“While I have not shown any symptoms, I will follow guidance from public health officials and practice social distancing and self-quarantine to protect others from potential exposure,” she said.

This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.