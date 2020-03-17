Trump lays out new testing authority for states, telehealth initiatives

National Politics

President Donald Trump on Tuesday laid out two new efforts his administration is undertaking as part of the federal response to the spread of novel coronavirus in the US.

First, Trump said the Food and Drug Administration announced “groundbreaking new policies to further increase testing.”

“All states can now authorize tests developed and used within their borders in addition to the FDA,” Trump said during a briefing with the White House coronavirus task force.

Second, Trump said the administration would be expanding accessibility to telehealth services for individuals using Medicare.

“Today we’re also announcing a dramatic expansion of our telehealth services. Medicare patients can now visit any doctor by phone or video conference at no additional cost, including with commonly used services like FaceTime and Skype,” Trump said. “In addition, states have the authority to cover telehealth services for their medical patients.”

The President added that the administration “will not enforce applicable HIPAA penalties so that doctors can greatly expand care for their patients using telehealth.”