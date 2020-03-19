FAA administrator will self-quarantine after exposure to Rep. Diaz-Balart

National Politics

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson will self-quarantine for the next week after his recent exposure to a congressman who has since tested positive for the coronavirus, an agency official told CNN on Thursday.

On March 11, the Federal Aviation Administration chief “had a brief interaction” at a House subcommittee hearing with Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, who has since tested positive.

As a result, Dickson will “self-quarantine and work remotely for seven days to ensure he is symptom-free 14 days after contact with the congressman,” the official said.

Dickson is showing no symptoms and has not been tested, in accordance with CDC guidelines that say testing is not necessary if no symptoms are present, the official added.