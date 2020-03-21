Trump Organization closes Mar-a-Lago because of coronavirus

National Politics

President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort has closed in its entirety, a member told CNN, as the coronavirus shutters many public spaces.

CNN reported Friday that parts of the resort had closed, according to the member, but Mar-a-Lago members were informed late Friday night that the beach club had also been closed. Before then, the beach club was open but serving at half capacity.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization would not confirm that the Palm Beach, Florida, club was affected, but said in a statement, “Various facilities are temporarily closed given local, state and federal mandates. We anxiously await the day when this pandemic is over and our world-class facilities can reopen.”

Club members have been getting daily briefings via email this week, and an email sent on Friday said the main house, spa and gym are closed.

Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, a separate resort where the President often golfs, remains open.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday ordered all beaches in Palm Beach County to close, although it was unclear if that applies to private beaches and whether there will be an update Saturday reflecting that information.

DeSantis issued an executive order on Friday directing all beaches, movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums and fitness studios to close in Palm Beach County and neighboring Broward County.

This story and headline has been updated to reflect the full closure of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.