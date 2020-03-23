First lady Melania Trump tests negative for coronavirus

National Politics

First lady Melania Trump tested negative for coronavirus, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN Monday.

“Mrs. Trump got tested the same night as the President was tested, out of an abundance of caution. The test was negative,” Grisham said.

President Donald Trump first announced that the first lady had received a test during his remarks at a Monday evening White House coronavirus task force briefing with reporters. Asked by a reporter whether his wife had been tested, Trump said, “Yes,” and added that the first lady was “fine.” The President and first lady were tested at the White House on March 13, more than one week ago.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence were tested Saturday for the virus after it was revealed a member of the vice president’s staff had tested positive for Covid-19. The Pences each tested negative.

During the Monday press briefing, Dr. Deborah Birx, coronavirus task force coordinator, announced that after experiencing a “little low-grade fever” over the weekend, she too was tested and found negative for the disease.

“[It was] probably a GI thing, but you know, I’m meticulous. I’m a physician,” Birx said. “I got a test late Saturday night, and I’m negative. I stayed home another day just to make sure. That’s how we protect one another.” When Birx said from the podium that she had had a fever, Trump made a gesture in a joking manner, saying “Uh-oh” and moving several steps away from Birx.

