Head of Justice Department’s civil division to resign

National Politics

The head of the Justice Department’s civil division announced his resignation on Tuesday, telling his staff in an email obtained by CNN that he would be exiting on July 3.

Jody Hunt’s division defended the administration’s policies in court, including in several headline-grabbing cases, like the fight over congressional subpoenas. Earlier Tuesday, Hunt had signed onto a lawsuit levied against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, ahead of the release of Bolton’s tell-all book.

Hunt joins a list of senior Justice Department officials who are leaving their posts ahead of the election, as is typical for many political appointees in the department. CNN reported earlier this month that the head of the criminal division and the solicitor general were both planning to step down.

CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment, and to inquire about Hunt’s replacement.

Before taking over the civil division, Hunt served as chief of staff to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and before that, was a longtime career employee of the division.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.